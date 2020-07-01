Timbrook Park receives new playground equipment

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Campbell County playground will transform by next week.

Timbrook Park will have new playground equipment installed soon.

The update comes following more than a decade’s use of the current equipment, which will be removed.

As a result, the park will be shut down through Thursday.

Parks and Recreation says the new equipment is much-needed.

“It’s really exciting being that we just went into Phase 3. It’s even more exciting so that people can actually go out and enjoy it with social distancing and all so it’s very exciting to see it come about,” said Mary Pascale, Campbell County Parks and Recreation director.

They plan for the new equipment to be ready to use Monday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.