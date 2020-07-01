VDH reports 63,203 cases Wednesday as Phase Three of reopening begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 63,203 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 62,787 cases reported Tuesday, a 416-case increase.

2,675 of the overall cases are considered “probable”.

There are 1,786 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,763 reported Tuesday, and there have been 6,262 hospitalizations. 655,958 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.1 percent positive rate over the last week. That’s up from Tuesday’s reported 6 percent.

Governor Northam announced last week with the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold about steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy will get underway Wednesday, July 1. He also announced an end to regularly-scheduled coronavirus briefings, saying he would only hold them as events warrant.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

