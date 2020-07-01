Advertisement

William Fleming begins voluntary football workouts under new VHSL restrictions

William Fleming football players return for voluntary workouts
William Fleming football players return for voluntary workouts(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At William Fleming High School, this week has been a much-anticipated reunion.

“It’s a beautiful thing just to be able to see these guys again,” said head football coach Jamar Lovelace. “Guys are a little bit taller, voices are deeper. Just to be able to get that face-to-face time with guys, that does a lot for you mentally, does a lot for you emotionally, and just to preach that family atmosphere and to get a small piece of that again is exciting.”

The Colonels are taking advantage of the Virginia High School League’s suspended summer dead period, which allowed teams to begin voluntary out-of-season practice activities this week.

For Lovelace, it’s a welcome shift from Zoom meetings and virtual communication.

“It’s different working out with teammates and working out by yourself,” he said. “A lot of these guys, some of them have been lucky enough to get with a couple guys and do some running. But now, just kind of chasing that common goal together and being able to do it with your teammates means everything.”

Under the VHSL Phase II guidelines, teams can conduct conditioning and individual drills, but none that involve passing or handing off footballs between players.

Physical contact and protective equipment are also prohibited.

“We’re trying to just get the guys’ bodies acclimated to moving and working out again, so a lot of conditioning drills, a lot of agility drills,” said Lovelace. “We have some kettlebells and some bars, some other equipment items that we’re using. We’re cleaning these items before we rotate, so guys are kind of going from station to station, getting some exercises in before they transition to the next.”

VHSL Phase III guidelines are still yet to be determined.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Armstrong Re-Signs With Rail Yard Dawgs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Wells
Defenseman Ready For Fifth Season in Roanoke

News

Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season with concerns over coronavirus

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
“While we are saddened to see the official cancellation of the season, our most important focus remains the health and safety of our fans, staff, and community,” said Red Sox General Manager, Allen Lawrence. “When baseball returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark, we promise to be ready to deliver affordable, family entertainment fans have counted on for years.”

News

Ryan Zimmerman, Joe Ross elect not to play in 2020 MLB season

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Two members of the 2019 World Champion Washington Nationals will not play this year in Major League Baseball’s shortened season for fear of contracting the coronavirus.

News

Cam Newton, Patriots agree to one-year deal, according to ESPN

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Cam Newton was the 2011 #1 overall NFL Draft Pick.

Latest News

Sports

Venus Williams commits to play in World TeamTennis season at The Greenbrier

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The three-week season is scheduled from July 12-30 at The Greenbrier.

News

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner announces plans for retirement

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT
Swofford said he will continue in the Commissioner’s chair until his successor is in place and will assist with the transition as needed.

National

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR, FBI said it was a noose

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT
|
"Whether tied in 2019, or whatever, it was a noose," said NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

News

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT
Major League Baseball has issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks

News

FBI: No federal crime committed in finding of what looked like noose at Talladega Speedway

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
The investigation revealed evidence, including video confirmed by NASCAR, that the rope had been there as early as October 2019.

News

Preliminary summer events schedule released for Calfee Park

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
All tickets will be General Admission.