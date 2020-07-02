Advertisement

Investigation underway after child found wandering in Amherst County

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services are conducting an investigation after a boy was found wandering Wednesday.

On July 1, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a call for a child who was found walking on Izaak Walton Road in the area of Tanglewood Drive. 

Deputies were initially unable to determine the child’s name and attempted to make contact at more than 100 residences in the area to locate the boy’s parents. 

The sheriff’s office said Thursday morning the parent had been found. They previously stated the boy was approximately 6-years-old, seemed to be in good health and was in custody of CPS.

