Christiansburg receives $275,000 ARC grant for community gathering space construction

The Town of Christiansburg has just been awarded a $275,000 grant that will go toward constructing an outdoor community gathering space.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg has just been awarded a $275,000 grant that will go toward constructing an outdoor community gathering space.

The project is slated to develop the area of Hickock Street, where the current farmers’ market is held each Thursday in the summer. The current vision is to keep the space for the market and make it usable for other events, too.

While final renderings are still being developed for how the project might look, community leaders are hopeful this project will spur future economic growth and vibrancy in the downtown to keep folks visiting the town.

“To have that central location in downtown I think is a huge testament to the belief that this community’s downtown is a thriving place to be, and as long as people continue to invest in it, I think it will continue to do so,” said Downtown Christiansburg, Inc. President Justin Sanders.

The money is slated to be used for construction of the Christiansburg Community Gathering Space. The Appalachian Regional Commission awards grants to our region focusing on community and economic development initiatives.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

