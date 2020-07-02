Advertisement

Drier weather to end the week, but the heat ramps up

It'll be a hot July 4th weekend!
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
High pressure builds in to end this week allowing for less likely rain chances, but also building heat. Highs will warm well into the 80s and 90s area-wide heading into the holiday weekend. Storm chances eventually creep back up throughout the weekend and continue into next week.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

High pressure is building from the north and is nudging the frontal boundary farther to our south. Not only will this lower our rain chances, but it also promotes less cloud cover and warmer afternoon temperatures that climb to or above 90°. Not only do we have the hot temperatures returning, but also the humidity. This will keep the heat index values (feels like) temperatures easily in the mid 90s. The UV index [View Graphic] will also be at the high-end of the chart so be sure to keep they sunscreen on and the body hydrated.

Remember to NEVER leave anyone or anything in your car on these hot days, even if you’re parked in the shade or have the window down. Temperatures can get well over 120° in a matter of minutes on hot days. Look before you lock.

Feels like temps soar into the mid 90s this weekend.
Feels like temps soar into the mid 90s this weekend.(WDBJ7 Weather)

HOT HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The forecast remains hot and increasingly humid into the holiday weekend. Saturday (July 4th) will be the hotter of the two days as afternoon highs climb to around 90°-94° for Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville and Smith Mountain Lake. Slightly “cooler” toward the mountains. At this point, Saturday looks mostly dry with only a few isolated afternoon storms during the hottest part of the day. Models indicate that rain chances may inch up a bit by the evening though as a disturbance moves in. Sunday will bring an increased chance of showers and storms, but not a washout. The added clouds will also drop temperature a degree or two.

Afternoon storm chances increase throughout the weekend.
Afternoon storm chances increase throughout the weekend.(WDBJ7 Weather)

