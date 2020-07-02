Fleetwood Homes to create 60 new jobs in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam announced Thursday that Fleetwood Homes plans to invest more than $2 million in renovating its Rocky Mount facility.

The company, which is a leading homebuilder and maker of manufactured homes, will spend $700,000 out of $2.1 million on new equipment, with the rest going toward expansion and renovations.

“Fleetwood Homes has been a valued employer in Virginia more than 50 years, and we are proud to see the company reinvest in Franklin County,” said Governor Northam. “At a time when we are focused on the Commonwealth’s road to economic recovery, we welcome these new jobs and look forward to seeing Fleetwood Homes continue to grow and succeed in Southern Virginia.”

Fleetwood Homes has been in Franklin County since 1968 and currently employs 146 people. This investment will create 60 new jobs.

The Rocky Mount facility is one of seven Fleetwood Homes locations in the U.S.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Franklin County, the Town of Rocky Mount, and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Fleetwood’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“I’m proud that Fleetwood Homes has chosen Franklin County for this expansion because it demonstrates the quality of our workforce and business climate,” said Chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Leland Mitchell. “Franklin County values its longtime partnership with Fleetwood Homes and looks forward to continuing to support their growth.”

