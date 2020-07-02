Advertisement

Fleetwood Homes to create 60 new jobs in Franklin County

Company to invest $2.1 million to expand Rocky Mount facility
(MGN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam announced Thursday that Fleetwood Homes plans to invest more than $2 million in renovating its Rocky Mount facility.

The company, which is a leading homebuilder and maker of manufactured homes, will spend $700,000 out of $2.1 million on new equipment, with the rest going toward expansion and renovations.

“Fleetwood Homes has been a valued employer in Virginia more than 50 years, and we are proud to see the company reinvest in Franklin County,” said Governor Northam. “At a time when we are focused on the Commonwealth’s road to economic recovery, we welcome these new jobs and look forward to seeing Fleetwood Homes continue to grow and succeed in Southern Virginia.”

Fleetwood Homes has been in Franklin County since 1968 and currently employs 146 people. This investment will create 60 new jobs.

The Rocky Mount facility is one of seven Fleetwood Homes locations in the U.S.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Franklin County, the Town of Rocky Mount, and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Fleetwood’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“I’m proud that Fleetwood Homes has chosen Franklin County for this expansion because it demonstrates the quality of our workforce and business climate,” said Chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Leland Mitchell. “Franklin County values its longtime partnership with Fleetwood Homes and looks forward to continuing to support their growth.” 

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington City Council to discuss renaming cemetery named after Stonewall Jackson

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The meeting will be held at 8 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

VDH reports 63,735 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day.

News

Investigation underway after child found wandering in Amherst County

Updated: 3 hours ago
A boy was found walking on Izaak Walton Road in Amherst County Wednesday.

Latest News

VOD Recording

NRV health expert explains long-term perspective on the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
WDBJ7 sat down with Dr. Bissell to break down the best ways to live our lives safely.

News

Life with COVID-19: NRV health expert explains long-term perspective on the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
As Virginia reopens even more during Phase Three, the question on many people’s minds is how do we go about our lives safely.

News

Thursday July 2nd AM FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Highs soar into the 80s and 90s heading into the July 4th weekend.

News

As Virginia enters Phase 3, event venues split on path forward

Updated: 11 hours ago
Many local venues are split on the risks and benefits of reopening, even as restrictions continue to lift.

News

Radford Police Sergeant expands community engagement role to full-time

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
In the City of Radford, a police officer will now be directly working with the community to continue to build public trust

News

Employees at Cheddar’s, Olive Garden in Roanoke test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
An employee at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, and an employee at Olive Garden have tested positive for COVID-19.