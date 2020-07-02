Advertisement

Franklin County 911 dispatcher helps deliver baby over the phone

Pictured (left to right): Dr. Layne MD, FACEP; Deputy Director Cundiff; Communications Officer Creighton; Major Sigmon
Published: Jul. 2, 2020
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A little boy who decided he couldn’t wait for paramedics to arrive was born last month, thanks to the help of a Franklin County 911 dispatcher.

Dispatcher Creighton helped the baby make his entrance into his mother’s arms safetly June 20, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The family’s name has not been released; nor has a photo.

Franklin County Communications started using Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) in November 2018, said the sheriff’s office. EMD provides dispatchers with a series of questions to ask, and lists pre-arrival instructions to give callers who are experiencing medical emergencies.

Franklin County 911 dispatchers are certified in EMD and CPR, and can assist callers with how to control a bleed, how to administer an epi-pen to someone in anaphylaxis, give direction to someone on how to administer Narcan for a drug overdose, provide guidance to assist in childbirth, and walk someone through CPR instructions, among other things, all over the phone. Telecommunications employees continue training throughout the year to maintain certifications.

They are not, however, allowed to offer medical advise or diagnose conditions, as they are not doctors, nurses or paramedics.

