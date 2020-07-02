Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Lynn Williams scored twice to give the North Carolina Courage a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit in the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament. Williams has three goals in the tournament for the two-time defending league champions, considered the Challenge Cup favorites. William broke a scoreless stalemate with a goal in the 50th minute, then added her second in the 61st at Zions Bank Stadium. With two wins, the Courage sit atop the tournament table.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Outfielder Heston Kjerstad agreed to a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles that includes a $5.2 million signing bonus, well below the slot value of $7,789,900 assigned to the No. 2 overall pick. The 21-year-old He joins a rebuilding Orioles team that has lost at least 100 games in two straight seasons and used the No. 1 pick in 2019 to secure catcher Adley Rutschman out of Oregon State.

UNDATED (AP) — Chicago Red Stars teammates Julie Ertz and Casey Short say hard conversations over the past several weeks led to their vulnerability in the moment they shared an emotional embrace while they knelt during the national anthem as the NWSL opened its season. Short sobbed as she was held by Ertz before Chicago’s match against the Washington Spirit on Saturday night, the second game of the National Women’s Soccer League tournament in Utah. The two players released a joint statement in which they said the moment during the anthem was very difficult.