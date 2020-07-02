Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-FALSE-POLICE-REPORT-WOMAN-CHARGED

Deputy: White woman lied about assault by Black couple

POWHATAN, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia said a white woman was charged with filing a false assault report against a Black couple. Gladys Townsend was charged Wednesday. Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeff Searfoss said the department received an assault report from 63-year-old Townsend Tuesday. Townsend told police a Black man and woman assaulted her on the street. She said she didn’t know who her assailants were but gave deputies a description of the couple and their car. Searfoss said an investigation determined an assault didn’t occur and Townsend later confessed to lying about the incident. Details on why Townsend falsely accused the couple weren’t immediately released.

Court window smashed, at least 2 arrests in Virginia protest

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A demonstration against the end of the moratorium on evictions put in place in Virginia due to the virus outbreak led to a courthouse window being smashed and chemical irritants released on the crowd by deputies. News outlets report the incident came after hundreds of demonstrators in Richmond marched on Wednesday. NBC 12 reports Richmond sheriff’s deputies wrestled two protesters to the ground after they entered the John Marshall Courts Building to stage a sit-in demonstration. The news outlet reports demonstrators tried to make their way into the building before deputies released the chemical irritants into the crowd. An object was then thrown into the courthouse window.

Report: Chesapeake Bay crab population remains healthy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A new report says that blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay are not being over harvested. The Daily Press in Newport News reported Thursday that the bay’s blue crab population isn’t depleted and that there’s no need for any big changes in how many crabs watermen can catch. The information comes from the Chesapeake Bay Program’s annual Blue Crab Advisory Report. It was released on Wednesday. The report said that crab numbers declined from 594 million last year to 405 million this year. But the drop is in line with natural variation.

Stonewall Jackson removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A massive statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson has been removed from Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument Avenue. The removal Wednesday afternoon came just hours after the city's mayor gave the order to take down Confederate monuments on municipal land. Work crews spent several hours carefully attaching a harness around the statue and using power tools to detach it from its base. Weeks ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the avenue's most prominent and imposing statue, that of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Lee statue sits on state land. Its removal has been stalled pending the resolution of several lawsuits.

Russian bounties further strain Trump's bond with veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

Lawsuit accuses property managers of ageist Facebook ads

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A lawsuit claims some of the nation’s leading property management companies deliberately excluded older people from seeing Facebook advertisements for dozens of apartment complexes in the Washington, D.C., area. The class action filed Wednesday by the Housing Rights Initiative is billed as the first lawsuit to accuse residential property management companies of engaging in discrimination in housing advertising. The federal suit says anyone over 50 was deemed to be too old to receive housing ads on Facebook for the 10 companies named as defendants. The federal government has accused Facebook of discrimination for allowing advertisers to systematically exclude groups of people from seeing housing ads.

Man gets 3 years in prison for spiking ex's tea with meth

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for spiking his ex-girlfriend’s pitcher of tea with methamphetamine. The Roanoke Times reports that Elvis Jarrett Mullins was sentenced on Friday. Authorities said the 41-year-old from Troutville broke into his ex’s Roanoke house. Prosecutors said the woman returned home and consumed the tea and “felt drugged." Mullins has already served about 15 months. Mullins also has taken part in a drug rehabilitation program and apologized. Judge David Carson said Mullins’ actions could have been disastrous if the couple’s young son also drank the tea.

City: Officer charged after forcing handcuffed man to ground

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A police officer in Virginia has been charged with assault after authorities said he forced a handcuffed man to the ground when no force was necessary. The Washington Post reports that the Alexandria officer was arrested Tuesday evening and faces charges of misdemeanor assault and battery. The city of Alexandria also said that three supervisors who allegedly failed to investigate the incident “promptly enough” were disciplined. City officials said the incident occurred in late January and involved officer Jonathan B. Griffin. He was escorting a man who had been placed into protective custody for a health evaluation. City officials said the officer was placed on administrative leave, and a process to fire him has begun.