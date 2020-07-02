Advertisement

Lexington City Council to discuss renaming cemetery named after Stonewall Jackson


Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lexington will hold a virtual council meeting Thursday night, and on the agenda is the topic of removing Confederate Era names and items.

The meeting will be held at 8 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page.

As the City Manager’s Office notes in a report, current events have led to numerous requests and recommendations from citizens to remove or rename certain places, streets, signs, etc. with links to confederate era history.

The city manager says the requests fall into three major categories: renaming city streets, renaming the Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery and removing statues, signs and other objects that memorialize confederate or Civil War era persons, contain the stars and bar and like images.

“I would … recommend that City Council actively consider the request to rename the cemetery. I base this on the understanding that peoples and communities change over time and as community leaders it is important to engage with the community as change occurs; and determine what the members of the community desire for their community today and tomorrow. History and heritage are one important element of every community, but history alone cannot define what our communities should be - now or in the future,” said City Manager Jim Halasz in his report.

Halasz goes on to recommend City Council appoint a small citizen committee to hear and consider public comment regarding a name change for the cemetery only.

A video of the meeting will also be available on the city’s YouTube channel after the meeting concludes.

