Main Street Lexington administers CARES grants for local businesses

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -In Lexington, the city is using a federal grant program to help support local businesses.

Main Street Lexington is administering the distribution of grants to Lexington businesses adversely impacted by the COVID epidemic.

The funding comes from the federal CARES Act to the city government.

“The city council wanted this money to go to support our small businesses because they’re struggling right now,” said Main Street Lexington Executive Director Rebecca Logan. “I mean, everyone is struggling, but the businesses are the economic driver of our community, so we really want to do as much as we can to support them.”

Applications are available online now from Main Street Lexington at their website: https://www.mainstreetlexington.org/cares.html

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.