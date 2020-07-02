Main Street Lexington moves July 4th kids’ bike parade online

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Normally, Lexington calls out local children for a bike parade on the Fourth of July.

Crowds normally fill the street for the parade, but this year, with social distancing, they can’t bring everyone together. So Main Street Lexington has arranged for kids to get their decorations Friday and put them on their bikes at home, sending in pictures for a virtual bike parade.

“And then you do it at your spot and take pictures, send us your pictures using the hashtag #lexbikeparade, and we’ll just share them with everybody,” said Rebecca Logan, Main Street Lexington’s Executive Director.

The decorations are available at The Hub, on the South end of Main Street in downtown Lexington, on Friday starting at noon.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.