BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Officials say no one was hurt in a house fire Wednesday evening.

The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department says units responded to the home on Willow Springs Road.

Crews responded to the fire on Willow Springs Road Wednesday (Troutville Volunteer Fire Department)

Crews say the fire started on the outside of the home, and that they were able to knock it down.

Crews responded to the fire on Willow Springs Road Wednesday evening (Troutville Volunteer Fire Department)

No word yet on a cause, or damage estimate.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.