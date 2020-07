BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The crash of a car into Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday night is under investigation.

Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue told WDBJ7 the driver hit the lake from Interpretive Trail inside Bedford County State Park about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A car is pulled from Smith Mountain Lake after a crash. (Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue)

The driver got out before the car sank, and was not hurt.

