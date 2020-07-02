Advertisement

Employees at Cheddar’s, Olive Garden in Roanoke test positive for COVID-19

Officials say one employee works at Cheddar's and the other works at Olive Garden
Officials say one employee works at Cheddar's and the other works at Olive Garden
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurant officials say employees at two restaurants in the Valley View area of Roanoke have tested positive for COVID-19. They say one employee works at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, and the other works at Olive Garden.

A corporate representative tells WDBJ7 they were informed of the case at Cheddar’s Monday, June 29. They learned of the case at Olive Garden Tuesday, June 30.

According to officials, neither employee works in a “guest-facing role.”

The Darden company representative says the Cheddar’s employee was last at work Friday, June 26. They say the Olive Garden employee was last at work Wednesday, June 24.

Officials say both restaurants were sanitized the day they were notified of the positive diagnoses.

Neither employee is allowed to return to work until they have a written medical release, or meet CDC requirements.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

