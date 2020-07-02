Person of interest in string of dumpster fires identified

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person of interest sought for a string of dumpster fires in Roanoke has been identified, but no charges have been filed so far as the investigation continues.

The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office and Roanoke Police were looking for a male believed to be involved in the setting of several dumpster fires Friday morning.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to five dumpster fires in the southeast area of the City of Roanoke June 26. Investigators believe they were intentionally set and are related.

Investigators were looking to identify the male seen in surveillance photos at one of the fires. They said he is white with a medium build, and between 5′10″ and 6′0″. He was driving a white Hyundai Elantra, no older than 2011.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 853-2795 or the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500. You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

