Roanoke begins next phase of reopening facilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke will begin the next phase of the limited re-opening of municipal facilities to the public Monday, July 6.

The Municipal Building will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. People who need to visit offices in person—other than the Treasurer’s Office and Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office—are encouraged to contact the office in advance and make an appointment, to minimize delays and frustrations, according to the city.

When people go inside the building, they will be required to wear face masks; they will be provided if needed. Hand sanitizer will also be available.

Access to the treasurer’s office and revenue office is available in the lobby on the south side of the Municipal Building. DMV Select Services are also available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the treasurer’s office. Due to social distancing guidelines, only ten customers are allowed in line at one time inside the building. Any overflow will be kept outside until there is room inside.

The City Council Chamber remains closed to the public for now.

The city’s recreation centers will open for summer youth program activities; each will be limited to 8 children. Gatherings art large venues remain closed. Contact Roanoke Parks and Recreation at 540-853-2236 for more information.

You can order books from Roanoke Public Libraries and retrieve them curbside at the selected branch. You may also return books at any of the branches via the drop boxes. Library locations and other information can be found here. The libraries will continue offering virtual programming.

People are encouraged to continue to access Social Services by phone (540-853-2591), by email, and online; drop boxes also are available for client use. The Social Services offices, in the Civic Mall at 1510 Williamson Rd. NE (3rd floor), will have a limited re-opening to the general public. No more than 10 people will be permitted to wait in line in the lobby at one time for service. To learn more about Social Services offices re-opening, click this link.

The Roanoke Police Department lobby will re-open to the public July 6. Residents are asked to use the teleservice line as much as possible, but the option to file a report in person is now available. The Police Department Property Room will also be open, but you’re asked to call (540) 853-2484 to speak with property room personnel before stopping by the building to ensure an easy, faster process for you to retrieve your personal items, according to the city.

Also, people are asked to wear face masks if they have them. In case they don’t have them, there will be some available in the lobby.

Many city services are also available online or over the phone, and through drop boxes. Click here for frequently contacted city offices; select “Government” and click on “Staff Directory.”

