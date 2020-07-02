Advertisement

Roanoke Co. School Board heads into important meeting with new leadership

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - As the Roanoke County School Board heads into an important meeting Thursday evening, it will do so with new leadership at the helm.

Wednesday night, Chairman Don Butzer stepped down as chair but will still remain on the board.

Mike Wray will assume the chairman position.

Wray served as the vice-chair under Butzer and was the chairman back in 2016.

Thursday night, the board will hear from members of the pubic regarding the school division’s plans to bring students back to the classroom in the fall.

That meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. at Northside High School.

