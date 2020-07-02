Roanoke woman wins top prize on scratch ticket following argument with her boyfriend

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - One Roanoke woman is nearly $200,000 richer after getting into an argument with her boyfriend.

Chyanne Creel said she and her boyfriend had been arguing when they decided to go for a drive to cool off. The couple stopped for gas in Vinton, where Creel asked her boyfriend Joshua to buy her a drink and some scratcher tickets.

Creel scratched a Lucky 7s Tripler and said to Joshua, “Come look at this!”

The scratcher was a $177,777 top prize winner.

“We turned right around!” Joshua told Virginia Lottery officials when the couple redeemed the winning ticket.

“It just doesn’t seem real,” Creel added.

The winning ticket was bought at the Nishi Food Mart on East Washington Avenue.

The Virginia Lottery says there is only one more unclaimed top prize in the Lucky 7s Tripler game, which has prizes ranging from $5 to $177,777.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,040,400. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.21.

