Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic to offer Seminole District baseball players one last sendoff

Players practice for the Ronnie Roberts Classic at Bank of the James Stadium.
Players practice for the Ronnie Roberts Classic at Bank of the James Stadium.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - When the high school baseball season got scrapped, many seniors were left to process what was likely the end of their playing careers.

Some, like the Rustberg Red Devils, got creative.

“It was sad at first, but we got together and had a whiffle ball league,” said Rustberg third baseman Dominick Jiovenetta. “One of my friends, he has a field at his house and we just split up into teams of two and had a little tournament.”

This Saturday, though, Seminole District seniors will get one more chance to play for real in the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic hosted by the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Named for the ‘Cats’ former general manager who recently lost his battle with cancer, the Ronnie Roberts Classic will give 43 seniors a proper sendoff while honoring a local legend in the community.

“It’s great. I never thought I was going to be able to play in another game but I was really excited when I got the opportunity to play,” said LCA pitcher Luke Beisser. “I feel like I get to meet some new people I haven’t had conversations with before, so I like that.”

The game will be open to 2,000 people on the Fourth of July with a fireworks display to follow.

Hillcats GM Chris Jones said the circumstances this year made it perfect timing to start a new Lynchburg baseball tradition that he hopes continues for future classes.

“I think it’s a great thing that we’re doing for the kids that didn’t get a season,” said Jones. “We plan on doing it for years to come. With Ronnie Roberts being so big in the community and loving high school sports, we thought it’d be a great tribute to him.”

First pitch is set for 6 pm on Saturday at Bank of the James Stadium.

