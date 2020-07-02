Rosie’s Gaming reopens with additional precautions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Rosie’s Gaming Emporium reopened this week, with more distance between visitors and more precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Vinton location is operating at reduced capacity, with every other machine turned off.

Employees are wiping down the equipment after each use, and screens have been installed between machines.

Face coverings are required.

Ernie Dellaverson is general manager of the Rosie’s location in Vinton.

“Everyone brought a mask, which I love,” Dellaverson said. “We had our own procedures which we could go through to get through the doors, but to have everyone line up, come in, welcoming, happy, made us feel good.”

Rosie’s is following the governor’s executive orders, and managers say they plan to take it “slow and steady,” as they return to full operation.

