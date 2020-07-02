Second Confederate statue removed in Richmond as crowd cheers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Work crews have removed a second Confederate statue in Richmond, a monument to Navy officer Matthew Fontaine Maury.

A crowd cheered Thursday morning as a crane lifted a statue of Maury from its base, a day after crews removed a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on an order from Mayor Levar Stoney to remove all Confederate statues on city land.

Workers secure the statue of Confederate Naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury to a truck on Monument Avenue, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Maury was better known for his work in oceanography and other sciences before the Civil War. His statue is the second removed since a new state law was enacted on July first. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber | AP)

The Maury statue, unveiled in 1929, depicts Maury seated in a chair with a large globe above him. It was the last of five Confederate monuments erected on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

Maury headed the coast, harbor and river defenses for the Confederate Navy.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.