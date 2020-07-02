Thirty-year agreement comes to end, Botetourt County gains Read Mountain Fire Station

BOTETOURT COUNTY Va. (WDBJ) - A thirty-year agreement between Roanoke County and Botetourt County over the Read Mountain Fire Deparment came to an end Wednesday night.

The Number 12 you see on the outside of the Read Mountain Fire Department is about to be a Number 7 as it is now a fully owned and operated Botetourt County Fire Station.

“We know and acknowledge that folks don’t care when they dial 9-1-1, who shows as long as it’s quick and efficient and people are trained to react and respond to their emergency,” said Botetourt County Fire Chief Jason Ferguson.

Over the last 30 years the agreement was that the Read Mountain Fire Station would sit on Botetourt County land and Roanoke County would provide administrative needs for the station with both counties splitting costs, but with 70% of the station’s calls being in Botetourt County, Chief Ferguson says the decision just made sense.

“I can tell you that where this station sits it’s a vital resource in Botetourt County because it does fill a gap between Blue Ridge and Troutville, and the station actually provides that backup assistance to Blue Ridge and Troutville,” said Chief Ferguson.

Even though the station will be 100% Botetourt County-run, Chief Ferguson said they will still offer back up to the Bonsack and Read Mountain areas of Roanoke County.

This move makes the station the first owned and operated fire station in Botetourt County.

