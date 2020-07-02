VDH reports 63,735 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 63,735 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 63,203 cases reported Wednesday, a 532-case increase.

2,696 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,816 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,786 reported Wednesday, and there have been 6,333 hospitalizations. 671,560 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.2 percent positive rate over the last week. That’s up from Wednesday’s reported 6.1 percent.

More than 100 Myrtle Beach visitors with Roanoke ties test positive for COVID-19

With the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold about steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy began Wednesday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.