Virtual 4 on the 4th for the Roanoke Boys and Girls Club still needs participants

4 on the 4th Virtual
4 on the 4th Virtual(Ann Taylor)
By Ann Pierret
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This year’s 4 on the 4th is going to look a little different than usual. The Boys and Girl’s Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year is going virtual.

In 2019, the event sold out, but this year, they still have around 100 spots left for their virtual 4-mile race. This event helps fund the Boys and Girls after-school program throughout the year, said CEO Michelle Davis.

“Groups are doing various routes- it’s your choice of your 4-mile route; you complete your 4 miles then you submit your time- it’s not about how fast you go; it’s really about the community,” said Davis.

This year’s prizes include two $250 gift cards for the winner, best selfie smile, most unique race pattern, and a t-shirt and medal to all participants.

