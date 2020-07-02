Advertisement

VT lays out coronavirus testing plans for students in the fall

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Photo credit: WDBJ7(WHSV)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - We are less than two months away from the start of classes at Virginia Tech, and the university has a robust plan in place for when students return to campus.

“It has a lot of provisions, it has a lot of abilities to adapt to certain situations. We hope we’ll never have to use some of these elements of the plan,” said Mark Owczarski, Virginia Tech’s Assistant Vice-President for University Relations.

All students are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus.

All 9,100 students living on campus will be tested when they move in.

Students living off campus are asked to get tested within five days of returning to Blacksburg.

Tests will continue throughout the semester -- prioritized for traveling athletes and students who work in high-contact jobs in places like libraries and dining halls.

“Our student health center will have the capability of doing approximately 100 to 200 tests per day, every day, while students are here,” said Owczarski.

Students who test positive will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Those living on campus will be moved into New Hall West in rooms with private bathrooms. Food will be delivered and they will take their classes all online to limit contact.

“We’re keeping these resources available in the event that we need them,” said Owczarski.

University leadership has also developed a case management team that will work with the Department of Health and the New River Health District to complete contact tracing for anyone at Tech who tests positive for COVID-19.

“We can quickly identify, communicate with, and take whatever measures are necessary to keep our community at large safe,” said Owczarski.

Students will move into on-campus housing between August 14th and the 23rd. That’s when they will be able to get tested at student health.

The first day of classes will be August 24.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No one hurt when car plunges into Smith Mountain Lake

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The driver got out before the car sank.

News

Roanoke Co. School Board heads into important meeting with new leadership

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Mike Wray will oversee the meeting where the board will hear from members of the pubic regarding plans to bring students back to the classroom in the fall.

News

Roanoke woman wins top prize on scratch ticket following argument with her boyfriend

Updated: 2 hours ago
One Roanoke woman is nearly $200,000 richer after getting into an argument with her boyfriend.

News

Thursday July 2nd Midday FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Maury Statue Removal-Richmond-WWBT

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Second Confederate statue removed in Richmond as crowd cheers

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Maury statue, unveiled in 1929, depicts Maury seated in a chair with a large globe above him.

News

Franklin County 911 dispatcher helps deliver baby over the phone

Updated: 4 hours ago
EMD provides dispatchers with a series of questions to ask, and lists pre-arrival instructions to give callers who are experiencing medical emergencies.

News

Fleetwood Homes to create 60 jobs in Franklin County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fleetwood Homes has been in Franklin County since 1968 and currently employs 146 people.

News

Lexington City Council to discuss renaming cemetery named after Stonewall Jackson

Updated: 5 hours ago
The meeting will be held at 8 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.