Bedford County School District releases fall plan

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools has released its plan for what fall will look like in a post-COVID-19 world.

Under the plan, released Friday in a Facebook post, children from pre-kindergarten to third grade will attend school in-person, face-to-face, but classroom locations could be impacted by class sizes.

Children in grades 4 through 6 also will go to school, but without enough space to allow for social distancing, some groups of 4th and 5th graders will likely have classes in middle schools.

Students in grades 7 through 12 will have classes in high schools, with a modified format; each student will be connected to learning coach for course work. Students will have the option of going in to see that person daily or on another schedule.

Teachers are expected to maintain virtual teaching, and will keep office hours to do their work.

