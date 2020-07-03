Campbell County Parks and Recreation participates in National Hop-a-Park Day

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Parks and Recreation department is encouraging families to get outdoors this weekend.

They’re participating in the 2020 National Hop-a-Park Day.

As a part of that, they’re encouraging people to hop to each one of the county parks.

There, they say folks can find signs with simple activities, enjoy the green spaces, or take a walk on one of their trails.

“The trails are perfect for this because you can social distance on trails and you can go out, get exercise, get some fresh air, get the kids engaged in something so that they can actually be active,” said Mary Pascale, Campbell County Parks and Recreation director.

National Hop-a-Park day is celebrated every first Saturday in July.

