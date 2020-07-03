Advertisement

Community Inn closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Inn restaurant in Grandin Village has closed until further notice, with an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The employee was last at the restaurant June 27, according to restaurant management, which learned of the positive test July 2 and notified the health department. The restaurant says, “We believe there was limited exposure for patrons.”

As a precaution, the restaurant has closed for deep cleaning and to test exposed members of the staff, and hopes to reopen as soon as possible, according to management.

The restaurant was closed from April to December 2019 to rebuild after a fire severely damaged the business.

2020 continues to bring challenges to the CI family. On July 2 we learned that an employee has tested positive for...

Posted by Community Inn on Friday, July 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washington Redskins to review team name

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The announcement comes less than 24 hours after FedEx, the company with naming rights to the team’s stadium, asked the team to change its name.

News

Pedestrian Crash on 460 in Botetourt County

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

VDH reports 64,393 cases of COVID-19 in VA; positive test percentage holds steady

Updated: 2 hours ago
685,657 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.2% percent positive rate over the last week, the same as Thursday’s reported number.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

Latest News

News

Marion Police preparing for Friday rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say they expect at least one large first amendment rally or protest by Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ groups.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Hometown Eats-Red Rooster

Updated: 3 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Red Rooster Coffee in Floyd

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
For the past decade, people have been starting their day with Red Rooster Coffee in Floyd.

News

State Police trying to identify pedestrian hit on 460 in Botetourt County

Updated: 6 hours ago
The accident has been cleared and lanes are back open on US-460 east.

News

Friday, July 3, AM FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Heat index values may rise well into the 90s into this weekend.