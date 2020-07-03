Covington starts its delayed summer concert series

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Covington, they kicked off the holiday weekend with a little music.

The amphitheater at the Jackson River Sports Complex hosted the band Five Dollar Shakes, with plenty of room for the crowd in their sixteen-acre field.

The concert season was originally scheduled to start in May, but was cancelled by the COIVD shutdown.

Tom SIbold, Mayor: “We’ll have the social distancing, we’ll have the COVID signs up and the suggested guidelines for people to follow, and we’ll see what happens.”

The show began at 6:30, and fireworks were planned for July 4th. The series continues with Saturday concerts through the remainder of the summer.

