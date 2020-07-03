Advertisement

Grandin Theatre will hold Big Screen Classic Series

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre in Grandin Village has announced it will stay closed for the foreseeable future, but is still trying to engage with the community.

For the last several weeks they've offered concession Fridays.

Starting July 10 and for the remaining Fridays in July, the theatre will also have a Big Screen Summer Classic Series.

Only 80-90 tickets will be sold for the movies which is about 25 percent of the theatre capacity.

The executive director for Grandin Theatre foundation explained why they’re not rushing to fully reopen.

" It doesn’t make any sense for us to open as a first run movie theatre right now, because Hollywood isn’t distributing any first run films, and they may not until end of July/August, which still wouldn’t justify being open that way,” said Ian Fortier, the Executive Director of Grandin Theatre Foundation.

The theatre has also done well with private rentals, which can accommodate anywhere from 1 person to 75 people.

