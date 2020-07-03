Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

FOURTH OF JULY-FREDERICK DOUGLASS RIO RANCHO, N.M. — About 150 preachers, rabbis and imams are promising to invoke Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass on July 4th as they call for the U.S. to tackle racism and poverty. The religious leaders are scheduled this weekend to frame their sermons around “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July” on the 168th anniversary of that speech by Douglass. The former slave gave his speech at an Independence Day celebration on July 5, 1852, in Rochester, New York. The address challenged the Founding Fathers and the hypocrisy of their ideals with the existence of slavery on American soil. By Russell Contreras. SENT: 390 words. AP Photos.

ELECTION 2020-NORTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR RALEIGH, N.C. — President Donald Trump has endorsed the Republican who is aiming to deny Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper another term. Trump said via Twitter late Thursday that he was supporting Lt. Gov. Dan Forest to unseat Cooper in the November election. By Bryan Anderson. SENT: 580 words, AP Photos.

ELECTION 2020-CORONAVIRUS-ETHICS BILLINGS, Mont. — Candidates in the November election who already hold office are grappling with a thorny question: where does the coronavirus stop and the campaign begin? In Montana, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s actions helped keep the state’s infection rate from the COVID-19 pandemic among the lowest in the nation. But he’s being criticized by Republicans for blurring the line between his official duties and a bid for a U.S. Senate seat after inserting into campaign ads photos of himself visiting a virus testing center on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. By Matthew Brown and Iris Samuels. SENT: 850 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-HOTEL BILL WILSON, N.C. — A Black family has filed a federal lawsuit against the parent company of Hampton Inn and others after the family said a North Carolina clerk called police on them over a billing dispute two years ago. Delores Corbett was seeking clarification on a billing error for her prepaid room at the end of the family’s stay in November 2018 when a female employee loudly told her that her credit card had been declined, The Wilson Times reported, citing the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday. SENT: 530 words.

OBIT-CHRISTIAN GARRISON WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christian Garrison, an author and filmmaker who displayed an unfiltered slice of 1960s Mississippi hill country life in a short film about influential blues guitarist Fred McDowell, has died. He was 78. Garrison’s sister, Gail McNeill, said her brother died Thursday at his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Garrison had been fighting cancer for several months. SENT: 200 words.

IN BRIEF:

— CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-CHURCH — A North Carolina church is calling for removal of a century-old Confederate statue from the lawn in front of its sanctuary.

— FORMER OFFICIALS-EMBEZZLEMENT CHARGE — Three former town officials have been arrested on a number of embezzlement charges following their indictment this week, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said.

— GREENSBORO SHOOTING-TWO DEAD — Two people have died after a shooting near a North Carolina college campus, police said Friday.

— SOCIAL GATHERING SHOOTING — North Carolina authorities are investigating after a man was brought to a Winston-Salem hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg after an apparent social gathering.

___

VIRGINIA

LOCATION TRACKING-WARRANTS RICHMOND, Va. — A controversial investigative technique will get its first real legal test in a federal courtroom in Richmond, where a judge is being asked to toss out evidence gathered through a geofence warrant in a Virginia bank robbery. By Legal Affairs Writer Denise Lavoie. SENT: 980 words, AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-LEE STATUE RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia judge has recused himself from participating in a lawsuit filed by six Richmond residents opposed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has become the focal point of protests over police brutality and racism. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo will remain the presiding judge in a separate challenge of Northam’s order filed by a descendant of the family that deeded the property for the monument to the state 130 years ago. In that first lawsuit, Cavedo has blocked the removal of the statue through an injunction that he extended indefinitely to allow the plaintiff, William Gregory, to revise his legal challenge. SENT: 320 words.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAMPTON UNIVERSITY — Hampton University has announced that it will offer only online classes in the fall due to the coronavirus outbreak.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

MARYLAND ELECTIONS BALTIMORE — Officials in Maryland are evaluating companies that can print and mail ballots for the general election after a number of issues came up with the state’s current vendor during the primary season. The state Board of Elections on Thursday sent a report to Gov. Larry Hogan that explains what officials are doing to avoid similar issues in November. SENT: 300 words.

FOURTH OF JULY-MILITARY WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration will feature an extensive U.S. military air show over Washington, D.C., but four other cities will get mini-versions of the air power display on Saturday. The “Salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution” will feature military flyovers in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore. While the flights will likely be visible from a number of locations in the cities, they are taking place as Americans deal with surging cases of COVID-19 and mixed messages on the need for masks and social distancing. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 420 words, AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— POLICE SHOOTING-BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore said Friday the shooting of a man by two officers earlier this week while he was having a behavioral health crisis remains under investigation.

— HOUSE PARTY SHOOTING — Authorities in Maryland are investigating after a man was shot in the leg during an apparent house party early Friday.

— DRUNKEN DRIVING CRASH — Maryland authorities say they are investigating a drunken-driving crash that injured a motorcyclist.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. Any photo issues or needs please email Mike Stewart at bmstewart@ap.org or call 646-823-5818.