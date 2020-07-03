Advertisement

Hometown Eats: Red Rooster Coffee in Floyd

A specialty latte at Red Rooster Coffee
A specialty latte at Red Rooster Coffee(WDBJ)
By Josh Birch
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - For the past decade, people have been starting their day with Red Rooster Coffee in Floyd. What started as just a coffee shop has expanded into a restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and sweets.

“We’re just trying to offer some food that is different than what you might find in coffee shops or around here in general for lunch,” said Haden Polseno-Hensley.

At Red Rooster, you can get just about anything to satisfy that caffeine crave. They’re serving up everything from black coffee to signature drinks using their house-made syrups and mixes.

“I walk in in the morning and I smell it roasting. So it’s basically because it is fresh,” said Early White, a regular at Red Rooster.

If you’re coming for breakfast, their homemade biscuits or cinnamon buns are a must try. If you’re on the go and looking for a quick, delicious lunch, check out their fresh meals in the grab and go section.

A personal recommendation is the spicy peanut noodle bowl.

“Who would have thought a peanut noodle bowl in a coffee shop,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “They are making everything work here top to bottom. This is a great hometown eat.”

Red Rooster Coffee is located at 823 E Main St, Floyd, VA 24091. Their phone number is (540) 745-7338.

If you’ve got a local restaurant Josh should check out next, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

