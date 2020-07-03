Advertisement

Lynchburg Daily Bread asks for more volunteers

Lynchburg Daily Bread says that meal demand remains high, but that they also need more volunteers on Thursday's and Saturday's.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Boxes with hot meals continue to be made at Lynchburg Daily Bread.

Although summer is typically the peak season for meal demand, the coronavirus has magnified that surge.

“We have not flattened our curve as far as food and hunger needs in the community,” said Tracey Dixon, Lynchburg Daily Bread executive director.

Dixon says because of the pandemic, a staggering 75 percent of her regular volunteers cannot work.

“Many of our volunteers are not comfortable coming down here because of their age or that they’re considered high-risk for health reasons, so we’re very much in need of some new volunteers,” said Dixon.

Dixon describes volunteers as the lifeblood of the organization.

Without them, she says it would be tough to hire additional help.

“Right now our cash resources are being strained by the volume of meals we’re serving and so I really - it would be tough to hire additional staff right now,” said Dixon. “We really need the volunteer help.”

To show that volume of meals, just take a look inside. Their shelves are usually full.

Dixon says they usually go though four boxes of meat in a single day.

“We’re still serving between 300 and 600 meals a day and we’re using about 200 to 250 pounds of protein a day, so those are our two big needs right now - new volunteers and the donation of ground beef and chicken,” said Dixon.

Without the demand slowing down, she says this is the first time in years the organization has asked for volunteer help.

Dixon says they need volunteers, especially Thursdays and Saturdays.

Those who wish to volunteer then are asked to work from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

