Reps: Singers Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly file for divorce

The news was confirmed Friday to the Associated Press
Kacey Musgraves performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Oct. 6, 2019, in Austin, Texas, left, and Ruston Kelly performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. Musgraves and Kelly have filed for divorce. In a joint statement, Musgraves and Kelly said “we’ve made this painful decision together." Musgraves and Kelly, both 31, were married in 2017. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(AP)
By Mesfin Fekadu
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning country singer Kacey Musgraves and her musician-husband, Ruston Kelly, have filed for divorce.

Representatives for both singers confirmed the news Friday to The Associated Press. In a joint statement, Musgraves and Kelly said they’ve “made this painful decision together.”

The 31-year-olds were married in 2017. Musgraves has been a success since releasing her major-label debut album, “Same Trailer Different Park,” in 2013. It won her the best country album Grammy.

At the 2019 Grammys, the superstar’s critically acclaimed pop-leaning country album, “Golden Hour,” won all four awards it was nominated for, including the coveted top prize, album of the year.

