Roanoke Children’s Theatre hosts outdoor summer camps

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re in the swing of summer now, and as the commonwealth opens up, there’s more fun to be had. The Roanoke Children’s Theater has summer camps underway for kids to get their taste of the spotlight.

“I’m still enjoying it all, I still get to act and do musical theatre, and that’s what really counts,” camper Jordan Wattie-Shear said.

Despite the heat, 13-year-old Wattie-Shear is just happy to have a summer activity. Even if that means dancing on hot pavement.

“All my other camps had been canceled but then when I realized that Roanoke Children’s Theatre had not canceled their camp, I thought, might as well sign up for a few weeks, and I’m really glad that I did it,” she said.

Roanoke Children’s Theatre decided to continue to host its week-long summer camp sessions amid the pandemic--this time, outdoors.

“The masks are hot, I know, but our kids are learning responsibility and what it means to take care of each other,” Brynn Scozzari, Director of Education for Roanoke Children’s Theatre, said.

And the kids are experiencing new challenges.

”We don’t usually perform outside, although it is something that professional actors do. I know that I have performed outside many many times and in the summer, and so introducing this kind of experience, it’s been a challenge, but many of them have certainly [risen] to that occasion,” Scozzari said.

Like 13-year-old camper Alivia Brown.

“It’s been crazy, it’s been very hot, usually we get to be in the shade but the past two days we’ve been working out in the sun, and it’s been very hot, but I’m glad to get back into acting because I’ve been waiting a long time to get back into class and camp,” Brown said.

“It’s really amazing, its just a different way to do theatre,” Scozzari said.

The week-long sessions are running through August, and it’s not too late to sign up!

