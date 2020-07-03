Advertisement

Salem, Roanoke men charged for distribution of illegal fireworks

(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men have been charged in connection with the distribution of illegal fireworks in Roanoke.

65-year-old Mark Burnette and 45-year-old Roy Abbott were charged after officials from the Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke and Salem fire marshal offices seized more than 40 containers of illegal fireworks.

The City of Roanoke Fire Marshal’s office received a complaint regarding the distribution earlier in the week. During an investigation, officials saw the subjects distributing the fireworks, giving them reasonable suspicion to interrogate them and search their vehicle.

Burnette, who is from Salem, is charged with possession of illegal fireworks and sale of fireworks without a permit. Abbott, of Roanoke, is charged with possession of illegal fireworks.

In Virginia, it is illegal to possess, use, store, sell or handle any firework that explodes, rises into the air, travels laterally or fires projectiles into the air.

This is an ongoing investigation. More charges may be forthcoming.

