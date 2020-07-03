Advertisement

Sweltering heat arrives just in time for the holiday weekend

The hottest weather of the year is possible
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
The summer heat takes it up a notch heading into the Fourth of July weekend. Heat index values may top 95°+ across a number of areas east of the Blue Ridge. Storm chances will likely hold off until Sunday with only an isolated storm on the holiday.

FRIDAY

Similar to Thursday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine again with likely no rain as high pressure continues to build in. Humidity will be an issue today coupled with the higher temperatures expected in the afternoon. Heat index (feels like) temperatures will easily rise into the mid 90s. The UV index [View Graphic] will also be at the high-end of the chart so be sure to keep they sunscreen on and the body hydrated.

Remember to NEVER leave anyone or anything in your car on these hot days, even if you’re parked in the shade or have the window down. Temperatures can get well over 120° in a matter of minutes on hot days. Look before you lock.

Feels like temps soar into the mid 90s this weekend.
Feels like temps soar into the mid 90s this weekend.(WDBJ7 Weather)

HOT HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The forecast remains hot and increasingly humid into the holiday weekend. Saturday (July 4th) will be the hotter of the two days as afternoon highs climb to around 90°-94° for Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville and Smith Mountain Lake. Slightly “cooler” toward the mountains. At this point, Saturday looks mostly dry with only a few isolated afternoon storms during the hottest part of the day. Models indicate that rain chances may inch up a bit by the evening though as a disturbance moves in. Sunday will bring an increased chance of showers and storms, but not a washout. The added clouds will also drop temperature a degree or two.

Afternoon storm chances increase throughout the weekend.
Afternoon storm chances increase throughout the weekend.(WDBJ7 Weather)

