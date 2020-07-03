Advertisement

Taubman Museum of Art reopens

Folks sanitize their hands before exploring the museum
Folks sanitize their hands before exploring the museum
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art officially reopened Friday, July 3rd, since closing in March due to the pandemic.

The line to get in was out the door early Friday morning.

To help keep people safe, the museum has placed hand sanitizing stations at the front and through the building. There are also directional arrows on the ground to help spread the flow of traffic. Everyone is required to wear masks. The museum will be open Fridays through Sundays.

“For the summertime, and for those that are local, regional and traveling through, it’s a wonderful thing to be able to come back in the museum in a safe environment and have enough room for social distancing,” Cindy Petersen, Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art, said.

The museum is now showcasing a new exhibit called ‘The Art and Legacy of Dorothy Gillespie,' who was a renowned artist and sculptor from Roanoke.

