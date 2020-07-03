VDH reports 64,393 cases of COVID-19 in VA; positive test percentage holds steady

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 64,393 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 63,735 cases reported Thursday, a 658-case increase.

2,703 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,845 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,816 reported Thursday, and there have been 6,382 hospitalizations. 685,657 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.2% percent positive rate over the last week, the same as Thursday’s reported number.

With the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold about steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy began Wednesday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

