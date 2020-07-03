Advertisement

Washington Redskins to review team name

(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(NFL.com/WDBJ) - The Washington Redskins announced Friday the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name.

"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," the team said in a statement. "This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks."

Team owner Dan Snyder said in statement: "This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement the league is supportive of this step.

"In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step," Goodell said.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after FedEx, the company with naming rights to the team’s stadium, asked the team to change its name.

FedEx paid $205 million in 1998 to the Redskins for the team's stadium naming rights in a deal that runs through 2025. FedEx founder, chairman and CEO Frederick Smith also is a team minority owner.

“This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement.

