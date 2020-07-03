Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in the New River Valley

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) -

The coronavirus has led to many Independence Day celebrations being canceled, but the New River Valley has quite a few fireworks shows planned for this weekend.

Organizers across the NRV say they will be socially distant and bigger than usual.

Friday Shows:

Calfee Park has a show planned immediately following the NRV Tigers U16 Showcase game. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game begins at 7 p.m. It is $5 per person and children six and under can enter for free.

Pearisburg will be displaying the typical Mountain Lake Lodge show this year. Fireworks will be shot off near the Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Folks can watch from the Walmart or the Giles County High School parking lots. The show will be broadcast on the radio and last for 45 minutes starting at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday Shows:

Christiansburg’s annual show will happen off Peppers Ferry Rd. near the NRV mall on vacant land. There are several spots nearby including the Walmart and mall parking lots to watch the show. If you do drive to view the show, you’re asked to stay in or near your car with your family to stay socially distanced. The Huckleberry Trail will be closed this year to help with following CDC guidelines.

“We set them off from a spot where there’s a lot of places to watch it,” said Public Relations Director Melissa Demmitt. “We are encouraging if you can see them from your home to stay home and to watch them.”

The show is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. with a rain date of July 5 at 9:15 p.m. You can also watch the fireworks on the Town’s Facebook Page.

Blacksburg’s show will happen at the old high school property off Patrick Henry Dr. You are asked to stay away from that site, but you can view the show from the municipal park across the street.

The town’s director of parks and recreation says they invested more money in this year’s show so the fireworks will go higher in the sky and last longer than usual.

“People have been indoors for a long time,” said Dean Crane. “Hopefully they enjoy still having that family tradition that has not been canceled.”

The town asks that you be respectful of others by socially distancing yourself. The show is expected to last 22 minutes starting at 9:30 p.m. rain or shine.

Radford’s show will be at Bisset Park but is expected to be visible from across the city. More money was invested in this year’s show to get the fireworks up higher in the air so folks can watch them from home. The park will be closed to vehicular traffic earlier in the day.

“We still wanted to give our community and citizens something to celebrate,” said Public Information Officer Jenni Wilder. “It’s Independence Day in our country and we wanted to give people something to look forward to and get out and enjoy.”

The show is planned to begin at 9:30 p.m. and slated to last for 22 minutes this year.

Narrows has a drive-in fireworks display planned for 9:45 p.m. over the New River this year. You are encouraged to park at Narrows High School facing the river for the best view.

Annual festivals and parades in the NRV have been canceled. Floyd has decided to postpone its show and is working to do something special in the fall.

