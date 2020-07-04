Advertisement

Accident closes all lanes along portion of Timberlake Rd. in Lynchburg

The accident is in the area of the U-Haul dealership in the 7400 block
(KKTV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - All four lanes of traffic are closed to drivers in the 7400 block of Timberlake Road near the U-Haul dealership due to an accident, according to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services.

Officials are asking travelers to avoid the area and use another route.

