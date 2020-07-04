Advertisement

Big Lick Brewing hosts annual Independence Day Celebration

Folks drink beer at Big Lick's annual Independence Day Celebration
Folks drink beer at Big Lick's annual Independence Day Celebration(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

In Roanoke, Big Lick Brewing held their third annual Independence Day Celebration Saturday.

Because of the coronavirus, people had to wear masks when walking around inside, and staff continuously sanitized tables. But for the first time since before the pandemic, the brewery is hosting a live band called The Might Good Times out of Richmond. They are playing blues, funk and rock until 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Mama Jean’s Barbecue is also there for people to enjoy.

“We felt like it was important to give people an opportunity to come out and celebrate, even though they canceled all the fireworks locally, I know people were looking for something fun to do and a fun way to spend their day and celebrate,” Adam McDearmon, Tap Room Manager for Big Lick Brewing, said.

