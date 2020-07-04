Buena Vista Rotary Club organizes fireworks display for the city

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) -

Many fireworks and fourth of July celebrations have been canceled. But in a few hometowns, the show is still going on.

Buena Vista Rotary Club members are helping shoot off the fireworks from Glen Maury Park. They say it’s the perfect place for them to set off fireworks while still promoting social distancing, and people can see the fireworks from over five miles away.

“We’re really happy to be able to do and it and from here because people will be able to stay in their cars, they will be able to see the show, they can get out, but they can be distant,” Andy Wolfe, Past Rotary Club President and this year’s Fireworks Organizer, said.

The Buena Vista Rotary Club has been working for months to plan this fireworks show taking place at Glen Maury Park. They’ve partnered with the City of Buena Vista and the Lexington Lunch Rotary Club to make it happen.

“We were able to raise over $10,000 to be able to put this together,” Wolfe said.

Some of the funding came from an event they had to cancel. But money also rolled in from sponsors, banks and individuals.

“It means a lot that the community has, all the money from this has really been raised throughout the community, fireworks are not inexpensive,” Wolfe said.

Showing that people care and they want to see fireworks, especially during these tough times.

“This is really that one opportunity where we can all come together as Americans,” Wolfe said.

But the show can’t go on without the lead fireworks shooter, Jeff Tolley, who spent Saturday setting everything up.

“You have a black powder charge in the bottom of a small baseball, you light that and it goes up, lights a center fuse, which time delays, lights off the center, the center explodes, and when it explodes it throws little tiny stars everywhere and they burn they urn pretty colors. Different chemicals get different chemicals,” Tolley said.

Tolly agrees that this park is a great place for the display.

“This will be a wonderful spot, we’re on the top of the hill, surrounded by town, so everyone in town can stop and take a little bit of time to watch,” he said.

The fireworks are shooting off at the park Saturday night on July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

