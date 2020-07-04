Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EDT

EX-GOVERNOR-RACISM CLAIM

Ex-Virginia governor accuses state library agency of racism

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder accuses the state’s library agency of racism for its slow pace in processing and publicly presenting records from his tenure as the nation’s first elected Black governor. Wilder told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday that he doesn’t understand why the Library of Virginia has been processing papers from his gubernatorial successors before finishing work on his. State Librarian Sandra Gioia Treadway attributed the lapse to budget cuts and turnover in key positions. She said addressing the matter will be a “top priority.” Wilder served as Virginia’s governor from 1990 to 1994. All of his successors have been white.

AMERICAN FLAG REMOVED

Virginia officials order US flag removed from building site

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials in Virginia ordered the removal of a large American flag from a construction site ahead of the Fourth of July, calling it a potential target for people protesting racial injustice and police brutality. A spokeswoman for the state Department of General Services said officials asked a contractor to take down the flag from a new office building for state lawmakers under construction in Richmond. The Washington Post reports that the decision angered a subcontractor whose fireproofing company used tarps to make the flag, which was approximately one-story tall.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-LEE-STATUE

Judge won't participate in 2nd lawsuit over Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has recused himself from a lawsuit filed by six Richmond residents opposed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has become the focal point of recent protests. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo will remain the presiding judge in a separate challenge of Northam’s order. In that lawsuit, Cavedo has blocked the removal of the statue through an injunction that he extended indefinitely to allow the plaintiff to revise his legal challenge. Attorney General Mark Herring is fighting both lawsuits in court.

LOCATION TRACKING-WARRANTS

Geofence warrants to be tested in Virginia bank robbery case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A controversial investigative technique is getting its first real legal test in a federal courtroom in Richmond, where a judge is being asked to toss out evidence gathered through a geofence warrant in a Virginia bank robbery. Unlike traditional warrants that identify a particular suspect, geofence warrants seek location history data from Google on electronic devices used near the scene of a crime. Police use of these warrants is exploding. Defense attorneys say the searches unconstitutionally ensnare innocent people and violate the privacy rights of anyone whose cellphone happens to be near a crime scene.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAMPTON UNIVERSITY

Hampton University to hold only online classes in the fall

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Hampton University has announced that it will offer only online classes in the fall due to the coronavirus outbreak. University President William R. Harvey said in a letter to campus Wednesday that the decision was based on the spread of the virus and warnings from top federal health officials about the need to take steps to slow the outbreak. He said tuition and fees for the fall will be reduced. He said a decision about the second semester would be made later. The historically black university had an enrollment of about 4,300 students as of 2019.

RACIAL JUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES-VIRGINIA

Richmond removes 2nd Confederate statue as crowd cheers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have removed a second Confederate monument in Richmond as the city rushes to take down statues that have long been seen as symbols of slavery and oppression. A crowd cheered Thursday morning as a crane lifted a statue of Navy officer Matthew Fontaine Maury from its base. His statue was removed a day after crews took down a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on an order from Mayor Levar Stoney to remove all Confederate statues on city land. The Maury statue was the last of five Confederate monuments erected on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. Maury headed the coast, harbor and river defenses for the Confederate Navy.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-LEE-STATUE

Robert E. Lee statue becomes epicenter of protest movement

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, has become a focal point for protesters against police brutality and racism. The iconic statue is now covered in colorful graffiti, much of it denouncing police and demanding an end to systemic racism and inequality. Clashes between police and protesters gathered near the statue have become a regular occurrence. It has become the epicenter of the protest movement. But it also has recently become a place where people of all ages and races gather peacefully to witness a piece of history.

AP-US-FALSE-POLICE-REPORT-WOMAN-CHARGED

Deputy: White woman lied about assault by Black couple

POWHATAN, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia said a white woman was charged with filing a false assault report against a Black couple. Gladys Townsend was charged Wednesday. Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeff Searfoss said the department received an assault report from 63-year-old Townsend Tuesday. Townsend told police a Black man and woman assaulted her on the street. She said she didn’t know who her assailants were but gave deputies a description of the couple and their car. Searfoss said an investigation determined an assault didn’t occur and Townsend later confessed to lying about the incident. Details on why Townsend falsely accused the couple weren’t immediately released.