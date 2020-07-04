Advertisement

Prisoner believed to be killed by cellmate at Red Onion State facility

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - A man died Friday at Dickenson Community Hospital after apparently being murdered by his cellmate.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, the 47-year-old victim was in the general population at Red Onion State Prison and serving a life sentence with no parole for first-degree murder.

The suspect is 54, and serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking and robbery.

The name of the victim is being kept confidential until the Department of Corrections tries to reach family.

Visit https://vadoc.virginia.gov/ for Virginia Department of Corrections updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A look back at some of the hottest Independence Days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
The summer month's could be getting even hotter. Here's a look back at some of the July 4th extremes.

News

Marion protests recap

Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking at protests in Marion Friday afternoon/evening

News

Roanoke Children's Theater summer camps

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Downtown Roanoke Farmers Market Summer Concerts are back

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ann Taylor reports

Latest News

News

Campbell County joins National Hop a Park Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
They are encouraging people to hop to each one of the county parks

News

Police on-hand for Marion protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
Protests have been going on for hours in the town of Marion in Smyth County. Police have been out in full force to make sure everyone stays safe.

News

Programs monitors water quality on Smith Mountain Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
For more than three decades Ferrum College and the Smith Mountain Lake Association have collected water samples for their annual Smith Mountain Lake Water Quality Program.

News

Lynchburg's Daily Bread asks for volunteers

Updated: 4 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

Renaming Stonewall Jackson Cemetery controversy

Updated: 4 hours ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

News

New Panthers at Marion protests

Updated: 4 hours ago