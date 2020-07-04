Prisoner believed to be killed by cellmate at Red Onion State facility

(WDBJ) - A man died Friday at Dickenson Community Hospital after apparently being murdered by his cellmate.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, the 47-year-old victim was in the general population at Red Onion State Prison and serving a life sentence with no parole for first-degree murder.

The suspect is 54, and serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking and robbery.

The name of the victim is being kept confidential until the Department of Corrections tries to reach family.

