VDH: 65,109 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,849 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 65,109 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning.

2,709 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,849 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth and there have been 6,405 hospitalizations. 696,520 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.2% percent positive rate over the last week, the same as Friday’s reported number.

With the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold about steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy began Wednesday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

