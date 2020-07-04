WATCH REPLAY: Fireworks display from Bedford D-Day Memorial

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - While many hometowns had to scale back the fireworks displays this year, others managed to light up the skies with a socially distant display. The Town of Bedford was one of several towns to fill the sky with a colorful display launched from the National D-Day Memorial. Watch a replay of Friday night’s show below.

Get a full list of Saturday’s fireworks displays taking place around the region.

Town of Bedford 4th of July LIVE STREAM FIREWORKS SHOW Town of Bedford 4th of July LIVE STREAM FIREWORKS SHOW Posted by Town of Bedford, Virginia Government on Friday, July 3, 2020

