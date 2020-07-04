WATCH REPLAY: Fireworks display from Bedford D-Day Memorial
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - While many hometowns had to scale back the fireworks displays this year, others managed to light up the skies with a socially distant display. The Town of Bedford was one of several towns to fill the sky with a colorful display launched from the National D-Day Memorial. Watch a replay of Friday night’s show below.
