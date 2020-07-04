Advertisement

WATCH REPLAY: Fireworks display from Bedford D-Day Memorial

Fireworks were launched from the National D-Day Memorial Friday night.
Fireworks were launched from the National D-Day Memorial Friday night.(WDBJ)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - While many hometowns had to scale back the fireworks displays this year, others managed to light up the skies with a socially distant display. The Town of Bedford was one of several towns to fill the sky with a colorful display launched from the National D-Day Memorial. Watch a replay of Friday night’s show below.

Get a full list of Saturday’s fireworks displays taking place around the region.

Town of Bedford 4th of July LIVE STREAM FIREWORKS SHOW

Town of Bedford 4th of July LIVE STREAM FIREWORKS SHOW

Posted by Town of Bedford, Virginia Government on Friday, July 3, 2020

